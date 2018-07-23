BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The man who created a 20-hour standoff in Dixmont last month faced a judge for the first time on Monday from his hospital room.

61-year-old Michael Grendell made his first court appearance via video from Maine Medical Center in Portland. Grendell was on not screen because of medical issues only his attorney appear on the screen.

He’s there being treated for injuries from when police attempt to end the standoff.

Grendell is charged with attempted murder, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon

‘The thought is he will remain in the hospital and then from there go to a facility for rehabilitation services. And during that time, they will monitor him through a GPS tracking device.” says Mary Ann Lynch, Penobscot County Assistant District Attorney

Bail was set at twenty thousand dollars. Grendell could face up to 30 years in jail.

