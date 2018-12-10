BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The man accused of creating a 20-hour standoff earlier this June in Dixmont pleaded "no contest" Friday to all changes.

No contest pleas have the same effect as a guilty plea.

Michael Grendell, 61, asked the judge for continued psychiatric evaluations. "I never want to go back to the state that caused all of those problems, your honor," Grendell said.

Grendell was later proven competent to stand trial.

Licensed psychologist Robert Riley, an independent contractor for the state forensic service, spoke at the trial. He said Grendell had been an "ideal patient" at Riverview Psychiatric Center. Riley said Grendell had expressed a high degree of remorse for what occurred during the standoff and leading up to those events, and gratitude that no one was hurt.

Riverview Psychiatric professionals diagnosed Grendell with a severe depressive disorder with psychotic features. He has been prescribed medications. However, psychiatrists say Grendell is at low risk for self-harm or harming others.

The defense describes a narrative in which Grendell was under the impression that the police who approached his home in June were "fake police," and he was acting in defense. His mental health had decreased to such a level at the time of the events that, at times, he believed he was under attack by zombies and aliens. The defense said Grendell is a victim, pointing to the facts that he was shot multiple times and also had his home exploded.

Grendell's neighbor, the victim in the initial attack, spoke at the court hearing.

"Society has nothing to fear from him, I believe," said Lee Bell. "He is, hands down, the most honorable in the integrity of any person I've ever known."

The standoff came to an end when police used an explosion to get Grendell out of his home.

"We have been really sick about it," Bell said. "And I'm just really satisfied that things played out the way they did today. And glad for him; we obviously can't wait getting back."

Grendell is still recovering from injuries suffered in the standoff. He's out on probation and faces four years of probation.

