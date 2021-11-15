Dixfield teen dies in car crash Sunday morning

The driver and another passenger were taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, police say.

PHILLIPS, MAINE, Maine — A 15-year-old Dixfield boy, who was a passenger, died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Weld Road, also known as Route 156, in Phillips police said Monday morning.

The teen's name was not immediately released.

Charlie Billings of Carthage and Benjamin Carrol of Dixfield, both 18, were taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release.

Officials say a preliminary investigation indicates Carrol was driving a 2002 Nissan Maxima when it went off the road and struck several large trees.

Speed is being considered as a contributing factor, Moss said. The crash is still under investigation.