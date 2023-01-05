Massachusetts dive team searches for missing person from Maine

The man was last seen in the area of Peabody, Massachusetts, on Dec. 10. His family reported him missing on Dec. 11.

PORTLAND, Maine — A dive team in Massachusetts is searching in the area of Juniper Beach for a missing person from Maine after clothing items reportedly belonging to him were found nearby.

The search team comprising members of the Salem police dive team and the Massachusetts State Police dive team deployed Wednesday, Jan. 4, after clothing items believed to belong to 31-year-old Michael Gray of Maine were found near the beach, according to a news release from the Salem Police Department.

Gray was reported missing by family members on Dec. 11, according to a news release from the Peabody Police Department issued Dec. 12.

He was last seen Dec. 10, when he reportedly locked himself out of a vehicle and called Peabody police for assistance.

Related Articles Police searching for missing man from Maine in Massachusetts

"After entry could not be gained, he was given a ride to a family member's place of employment on Main Street in Peabody," the Dec. 12 release stated.

Gray is described as a white man with shoulder-length brown hair that's usually worn in a bun, facial hair, tattoos, and standing just over 6 feet tall, the Salem release stated Wednesday.

He was believed to be driving a black 2015 Ford Escape with Massachusetts license plate number 7AF586 at the time he went missing.

"After obtaining additional information, additional resources were gathered to check the nearby water and beach area," the Wednesday release stated.

Also involved in the search Wednesday were members of the Criminal Investigation Divisions of the Salem and Peabody police departments, Salem police said.