KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — A search is underway off the coast of Kennebunkport for a man and three children after their distress call went silent.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it received a message for help from the group around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 5. They had been aboard a 14-foot boat when they ran into trouble. Before their last communication, the Coast Guard was told the group was all wearing orange life vests.

The search area extends ten nautical miles to the east off a stretch of coast from Kennebunkport to Perkins Cove in Ogunquit.

The search includes crews from stations in South Portland and Portsmouth, N.H. The Cutter Reefshark is providing support on the water while a helicopter from the station in Cape Cod is providing air support.

NEWS CENTER Maine has a crew on the way to the search area and we will update this story as new information becomes available.

