Discrimination complaint filed against Maine nursing facility for allegedly turning away transgender woman

The discrimination complaint claims a 78-year-old woman was denied a room at Sunrise Care Facility in Jonesport because she is transgender.

JONESPORT, Maine — A downeast nursing facility is getting national scrutiny for allegedly discriminating against a transgender woman.

The discrimination complaint was filed by GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders on behalf of a 78-year-old woman claiming she was denied a room at Sunrise Care Facility because she is transgender.

According to the organization, it is the first such legal claim of discrimination brought in the U.S. against a senior long-term care facility.

Sunrise's administrator called the allegations "untrue" and refused to give any further comment to NEWS CENTER Maine. 

