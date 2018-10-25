BOSTON (NEWSCENTER, Maine) -- The Red Sox honored their 2004 World Series Champions by inviting several players to throw out the first pitch. Among them was Kevin Millar who is also beloved in Maine as a member of the Portland Sea Dogs Hall of Fame.

"What was that place called, The Sea Port? Oh, yeah, the Old Port! that was great!" he told NEWSCENTER Maine.

Millar had a solid first season with the Dogs, but was not moved up to AAA. He came back with one of the best seasons ever by a Sea Dog, won the Eastern League Most Valuable Player Award and almost won the league's triple crown.

Millar went up to the Big Leagues with the Florida Marlins and was traded to the Red Sox. He rallied the Sox from a three games to zero deficit against the Yankees. They came back to win their first World Series in 86 year.

© 2018 WCSH-TV