ELLSWORTH, Maine — Ellsworth Fire Department received a phone call Thursday morning from the Ellsworth public works foreman, Bernie Hussey, saying someone had informed him about an oil sheen gathering across Union River near Rooster Brother Coffee Roasters in Ellsworth.

According to Gary Saunders, the deputy fire chief at Ellsworth Fire Dept, they investigated the area and found that a box truck parked on a hill made the truck tilted. The owner of the box truck had just filled it up with Diesel and did not close the fuel cap tight enough, causing the diesel to spill and drain towards the river.

According to the fire department, it was a small spill but they still contacted the Maine Department of Environmental protection. There was no significant damage and they managed to stop the diesel fuel leak quickly.

