CHELSEA (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A 2-year-old boy is safe after a passing driver found him wandering alone on Route 9 in Chelsea Monday morning, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Chris Read said the call came around 10:15 a.m., and the boy was reported to be near the intersection of Gilbert Drive. The boy was only wearing a diaper.

A passing driver stopped, changed him into a fresh driver and put on a spare shirt until a deputy arrived on scene.

With help from a state trooper, the deputy went door-to-door in the area until they found the boy's home. He was being watched by his aunt while his mother was out.

Lt. Read said no charges were filed, although the incident was reported to DHHS child protective services. The names of the boy and his family were not released.

