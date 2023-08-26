Teen dies, three others injured in St. Albans crash

The 14-year-old was riding in the bed of a pickup truck at the time of the crash. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

ST ALBANS, Maine — One teen is dead and three others are injured following a crash in St. Albans Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the Somerset County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Dudley Brook Road in St. Albans, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

An investigation revealed that 18-year-old Ethan Milliken, of Dexter, was driving a 2013 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck when he lost control of the vehicle, drove off the road, and struck a tree, according to the release.

One minor was riding in the cab with Milliken, while two other minors were riding in the bed of the truck at the time of the crash. All minors were identified as males, deputies said.

One of the two minors in the bed of the truck, a 14-year-old from St. Albans, was taken by ambulance to Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield where he was pronounced dead from injuries he sustained in the crash, the release said.

Milliken and the two other minors were also taken to Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital by private vehicle where they were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the release.

"Excessive speed appears to have been a contributing factor, although this crash remains under investigation. No occupants were wearing a seatbelt," the release stated.

Deputies said fire departments from St. Albans and Hartland, as well as the Maine State Police and Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital Ambulance, assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.

"Once the investigation is completed, it will be reviewed by the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office," the release said.