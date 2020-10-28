Dexter family loses recently bought home in fire

A mother and three boys were home at the time of the fire but nobody was hurt.

DEXTER, Maine — A mother and three boys were home when a fire destroyed their house on 85 High Street in Dexter. Everyone got out safely.

The call came in around 1:18 p.m. on Tuesday.

Dexter Fire Chief Matthew Conner says the mother smelled something burning and went to the kitchen and found a fire around the stove area.

According to Chief Conner, the homeowner said she had just bought the house and was in the process of moving things in and did not have insurance.

Fire departments from Corinna, Dover, Garland, and Sangerville assisted Dexter with fighting the fire. Conner says it took about an hour to get it under control.

The Fire Marshalls office will be following up with the homeowner on Wednesday.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.