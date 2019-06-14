BANGOR, Maine — Maine State Police on Friday provided an update on its investigation into the April 3 death of Trooper Detective Ben Campbell.

Col. John Cote addressed reporters at 11 a.m. at the Maine State Police barracks in Bangor.

Detective Campbell died from injuries from a tractor-trailer tire that struck him after coming off a passing truck along Interstate 95 in Hampden.

The chief of Maine State Police prefaced his briefing by stating that the agency would not share all relevant information due to an ongoing review of its investigation by the Penobscot County District Attorney's Office.

Col. Cote said both wheels that separated from the logging truck were involved in the crash. He showed the exact location of the crash, which occurred at mile-marker 179 in the southbound lanes.

Maine State Police show exact location of crash involving Detective Cambell

Cote then showed photos taken shortly after the crash happened, noting that the weather conditions depicted "had greatly improved" from what they were at the time of the incident.

The first two images showed Campbell's unmarked cruiser parked along the interstate, facing southbound. Up ahead of it, facing back toward the cruiser in the opposite direction of traffic, is the white-colored car he had stopped to assist.

Maine State Police show position of vehicles in crash involving Detective Campbell.

Cote showed a close-up image of the damage sustained by the white vehicle, evidently caused by the wheel or wheels' impact. When Campbell stopped to assist the car, "there was no damage to [the] vehicle at all," Cote said.

Maine State Police show car Campbell was assisting, damaged in crash with wheels.

Next, Cote showed an overview rendering prepared by Maine State Police crash reconstructionists using drones and forensic mapping software. Cote says it shows two instances: the truck approaching the crash scene, and passing it.

Cote said investigators determined that the outside tire mounted on the leading axle of the trailer's right side was the first to separate. That tire, Cote said, left the truck, made contact with the guardrail and was then guided by that guardrail to the area where Campbell was standing – the off-traffic driver's side of the car.

Maine State Police show crash reconstruction rendering, showing path of both wheels in crash involving Detective Campbell.

The position in which Campbell was standing,

