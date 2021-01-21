Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scout cookie season is not crumbling

The Girl Scouts of Maine are getting creative to safely sell cookies this year.

BANGOR, Maine — The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping the Girl Scouts of Maine from selling their beloved cookies.

Girl Scout cookie season is a time that lovers of thin mints, caramel delights, and peanut butter patties look forward to every year. The scouts will still be going door-to-door to sell you cookies this year. However, they're getting innovative.

"They're doing unique things like making door hangers and leaving postcards with their contact information on them," says Girl Scouts of Maine marketing and communications director Laura Genese.

This year, cookies can also be purchased through the Smart Cookies Mobile app.

“Every girl and every troop will have a link that you can buy directly from a girl online," added Genese.

Girl Scout cookies are not only delicious, but they also help support local scouts like Winter Adams from Troop 1831.

“I think it’s a really good experience where you’re learning how to manage your money and be a good leader," said Adams.

While folks across Maine may see fewer cookie booths in front of stores, more could start popping up in April.

"We’re still working on the details on what exactly the safest opportunities are for our girls to sell," Genese told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Typically, Girl Scout cookie sales would have started by now, but the date has been pushed back to February, which is only a little more than a week away.