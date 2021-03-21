Deshaun Watson lawsuits: Attorney Tony Buzbee to submit affidavits, evidence to Houston police, Harris Co. DA

Attorney Tony Buzbee said his team plans to submit the documents to the Houston Police Department and the Harris County District Attorney on Monday morning.

Attorney Tony Buzbee said his team plans to submit the documents to the Houston Police Department and the Harris County District Attorney on Monday morning. Buzbee said he also plans to request a grand jury consider the evidence provided.

Buzbee said Friday a total of 12 women are now suing Watson. At last check, records show Buzbee has filed seven of the lawsuits, but he said in a news conference that he will file five more soon.

Buzbee said he's been contacted by 10 additional women and he expects to hear from more.

"It takes a lot of courage to come forward when you're dealing with someone powerful," Buzbee said Friday. "Women who are watching this now, know that you can remain anonymous, know that you have a support system, know that we want to hear your story."