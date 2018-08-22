WATERBORO (NEWS CENTER Maine) — York County's sheriff said one of his deputies shot and killed a dog Monday night after it attacked him while he was serving an eviction notice in Waterboro.

Sheriff Bill York said Civil Deputy Michael Grovo was delivering the notice to a person who lives on Pole Line Drive. While the person left a discussion with the deputy to find conflicting paperwork related to the case, one of his dogs bit the deputy on the upper right thigh.

York said Grovo was able to get the 1-year-old pit bull mixed breed off of him, but it tried to attack again. The deputy then took out his weapon and shot the dog.

The dog had not had its rabies shots prior to the incident due to an ongoing medical issue, police said. The town's animal control officer took the dog to Augusta to be tested for rabies.

The owner told the sheriff's office the dog had never been aggressive in the past and the attack appeared to be an anomaly for the dog.

Grovo was later treated at a hospital for puncture wounds and released. He still served the papers.

The dog's condition was not released.

