GLENBURN, Maine — A deputy was injured on Sunday while making an arrest in Glenburn.

The Penobscot County Sheriff Department's says on June 9, Deputy Steve Boyd saw Brandon Harvey as a passenger in a car. Harvey has four active warrants, so Boyd approached the car in the Village Variety parking lot, but Harvey resisted arrest.

Boyd was able to get one handcuff on, but Harvey got into the driver's seat. Harvey then got the car in gear and quickly sped out of the parking lot onto Route 15. At this point, Boyd was in the car, partially hanging out of the passenger side door.

Boyd was able to secure the other handcuff to the steering wheel. Harvey then pulled over, and other units arrived and were able to arrest him.

Harvey is being held at Penobscot County Jail without bail. He was arrested on the four warrants and charged with aggravated assault, assault on an officer, refusing to submit to arrest, and violation of bail.

Boyd had minor injures and was seen at a local hospital and released.