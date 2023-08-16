Deputies searching for van that may be connected to crash in Hermon

The white van allegedly made a left-hand turn onto Skyway Drive at the time of the crash, deputies said.

HERMON, Maine — Law enforcement officials are searching for a van that may have been involved in a crash on Union Street in Hermon on Wednesday evening.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a news release it has begun an investigation into the crash, which occurred at about 5:24 p.m. near Skyway Drive.

Deputies said a motorcycle and a truck were involved in the crash. The driver of the motorcycle suffered minor injuries and did not receive treatment at a hospital. The motorcycle and the truck were both damaged in the crash, deputies added.



"Deputies are [attempting] to locate and identify a white box-style van that was traveling on Union Street toward Bangor, then made a left-hand turn onto Skyway Drive at the time of the crash," the release stated.

According to the release, the white van was on Skyway Drive for a short amount of time before it turned left, heading toward Billings Road.

The sheriff's office asks anyone who may have seen the white van or has information to share to call 207-947-4585.