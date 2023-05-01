Deputies seek public's help in search for missing Boothbay man

Thomas P. Harris, 60, was last seen Monday evening working in the yard outside his home on Butler Road, a release said Thursday.

BOOTHBAY, Maine — A police search is underway for a missing Boothbay man.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public in locating 60-year-old Thomas P. Harris, a news release from the sheriff's office said Thursday.

Harris was last seen Monday evening working in the yard outside his home on Butler Road, according to the release.

Harris's roommate reported to the sheriff's office that he found Harris's truck running in the yard Tuesday morning, the release said, but could not find Harris. In addition to the running truck, Harris's cell phone was found left in the home.

Maine Warden Service K-9 teams and the Maine State Police searched the property and surrounding wooded area with no results, according to Thursday's release.

The release describes Harris as a white male with brown, graying hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, camo pants, and work boats, the release said.

Deputies ask anyone who may have information about Harris's location to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office by calling 207-882-7332. You can also email Deputy Jeff Rogers at jrogers@lincolnso.me or Detective Ryan Chubbuck at rchubbuck@lincolnso.me.

Anonymous tips can be made to the sheriff's office tip411 line by texting the keyword LTIP, along with your tip, to 847411.