Deputies identify person who died in Newburgh crash

NEWBURGH, Maine — Editor's note: The video above was published May 15, 2023.

On Friday, deputies identified the person who died in a Newburgh crash on Monday.

According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, 61-year-old Dawna Smith of Newburgh died as a result of the crash. 

Deputies responded to the area of 2886 Western Ave. at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday, according to a previous news release.

It was determined a 2022 Mitsubishi vehicle had left the roadway while traveling southbound, struck several trees, and rolled over, deputies said. 

Speed was a contributing factor, according to the earlier release. "Additional contributing factor results are pending," deputies added Friday. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

