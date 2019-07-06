DEER ISLE, Maine — It was an emotional night at the Deer Isle Stonington Elementary School on Thursday.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources discussed possible federal regulations that could drastically change the way Maine lobstermen approach the industry.

The Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Team made suggestions to the Maine lobstering industry to help protect right whales, which is an endangered species.

Those regulations come at a major cost to Maine lobstermen, however.

Some of the suggestions for Maine are removing 50 percent of vertical lines from the Gulf of Maine and the use of weak rope in the top of remaining vertical lines.

"The industry knows it's not the state of Maine trying to do it to them. It's the federal government," said DMR Commissioner Pat Keliher. "And the complexities with the endangered species act and the marine mammal protection act make this incredibly difficult."

The DMR is hosting public meetings on the regulations in all seven of Maine's Lobster Management Zone Councils. The discussion of changing the way lobstermen fish is one that's receptive to many Maine fisherman. Many are worried about the future of lobstering if the regulations are put in place without their input.

Commissioner Keliher is hoping to start the discussion with the lobstermen locally to then provide possible ideas and solution to the Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Team, so it better meets both of their needs. Now, many lobstermen are saying communication and sticking together are the most important thing.

"It's easy when your livelihoods are threatened to get emotional, but I think we really need to keep a level line here and take a look at all the possibilities, ask a lot of questions," said lobsterman Glenn Billings. "If we don't receive the answers that we want, we have to continue to ask the questions until we are satisfied with the answers we have and get together and try to pool the best of the solutions we have together."

The next meeting will take place on Monday, June 10, at Kennebunk High School.

Another series of meetings will be held in all seven lobster zones later this summer.