The Department of Corrections is working to open a new correctional facility in Washington County, but where exactly that facility is going to be is still up in the air.

Concerned citizens want to reopen the Downeast Correctional Facility sitting empty in Machiasport, but the department of corrections is looking at alternative sites.

The Downeast Correctional Facility has been closed for the past year and community members say they miss it.

Rep. Will Tuell of East Machias sponsored a bill to reopen it, but the Department of Corrections is opposing it.

Wednesday at a public hearing in Augusta, the Department announced it is looking at other potential sites.

"One of them being the old Columbia Supermarket in Columbia. Which funnily enough was just chosen for a new vocational school so that's off the table," Melissa Hinerman said. Hinerman is a Machiasport resident that has grown passionate about reopening the prison.

There are two other locations Corrections is considering, the former Blueberry Ford dealership and the former SuperTek.

Department of Corrections Comissioner Randall Liberty said in his Wednesday testimony, renovating Downeast would cost $10.7 million.

Once ready, it could house about 150 inmates and employee 50 people.

He says, to tear down and build new on the Machiasport site, it would cost $9.4 million plus the demolition costs.

The proposed new facility could house 50 inmates and employee 15 people.

Comparing the two price tags, renovating the existing facility equals spending $71,000 per inmate.

Demolishing and rebuilding there equals spending $470,000 per inmate.

Cost aside, members of the community say Downeast Maine can use the larger inmate population to support the work-release program in town.

"It's a needed thing and it saved the taxpayers so much money and in return, the inmates got to get out of their cell for a day and to work and to get a little pride," JJ Tibbetts said. Tibbetts worked at Downeast for 24 years.

In a statement to NEWS CENTER MAINE Commissioner Liberty Liberty says, ...Given the unfortunate circumstance the last administration put us in, we will continue to do our best to support the people of Washington County and our former employees in a way that serves the needs of the Department."

A work session on this bill is scheduled for April 3.