Denver hotel gets conditional approval for marijuana lounge

DENVER — A Denver hotel has gotten conditional approval to open a marijuana lounge under the city's new marijuana hospitality establishment license program.

The Patterson Inn's application was approved Friday. They will receive the license once they successfully complete the required inspections, the Department of Excise and Licenses said.

The Patterson Inn, in Capitol Hill, was the first business to apply for a license under the new marijuana hospitality program. Owner Chris Chiari said he wants to turn it into a marijuana bed and breakfast.

Before this year, people could consume marijuana legally outside their home if it was at a private social club operating on a membership. After overhauling its marijuana rules and regulations in 2021, Denver didn't allow private clubs to allow on-site consumption anymore. The city now requires a license to do that.

The inn's marijuana hospitality establishment license is the third to be approved in Denver.

On Monday, the city approved a license for an existing private club in the River North Art District (RiNo) called Tetra Lounge, pending successful completion of required inspections. Its owner, Dewayne Benjamin, said he hopes to open a consumption lounge before 4/20.

The other business, Coffee Joint, is currently the only licensed marijuana hospitality establishment operating in Denver. That business transitioned from an old cannabis license to a hospitality establishment license last week.

Under the licenses, businesses cannot sell marijuana, but can allow on-site consumption of marijuana bought elsewhere.

The department said there is one pending application for a hospitality and sales license. Denver Weed Lounge has applied for that license, which would allow people to both buy and consume marijuana at one business. A public hearing in that case is set for April 11.

Kelly Reinke contributed to the reporting of this story.



