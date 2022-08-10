The victim ended up being dragged 500 feet before separating from the moving stolen car.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A person delivering food in a Wallingford neighborhood was injured after being dragged by a car being stolen Tuesday afternoon.

Wallingford police first responded to the area of Chimney Hill Road for a report of a suspicious Honda Accord; it had dark tinted windows and a trash bag over the license plate. Police tried to stop the car, but it sped off.

Then, officers again were called back to the area of Chimney Hill Road and Sullivan Avenue for a carjacking report. That's when they found a male victim with multiple lacerations to his head, knee, and foot.

The victim had been delivering food in the area when two males confronted him and tried to steal his Nissan Rogue, police said. One of the victims had something in his hand, but the victim could not determine what the object was during the incident.

The victim ended up being dragged 500 feet before separating from the moving stolen car.

The Nissan was recovered in Meriden shortly afterward, police said.

Police advise delivery drivers to be cautious while on the job.

"It is always better to skip a fare or delivery when you notice something suspicious, than to take a risk and ignore what you see to try to finish your job," police advise.

Police are still searching for the Honda Accord. Anyone sees or recognizes this vehicle is asked to contact Detective Sterback at (203)294-2856.

