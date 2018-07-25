PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Unions representing Consolidated Communications workers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont have authorized a strike if negotiators fail to reach an agreement on a new contract.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and Communications Workers of America are engaged in their first negotiations since a 2014 contract that was preceded by a 131-day strike against FairPoint. Illinois-based Consolidated Communications completed its $1.3 billion purchase of FairPoint a year ago.

The two unions together represent 1,000 workers across the three states. Their contract expires Aug. 4.

Peter McLaughlin, co-chair of the unions' bargaining team, said Wednesday that the two sides are still far from an agreement, despite having been in negotiations since April. He said concerns including outsourcing of work the unions believe will hurt workers and communities.

