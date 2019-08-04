AUGUSTA, Maine — Following the state resting on Friday, Shawna Gatto’s defense started with a brief opening statement on Monday. Attorney Philip Cohen told Justice William Stokes and the courtroom the case may leave many unsatisfied on who is to blame.

"We need to follow the rules of the judicial system," Cohen said.

"Time of death, cause of death, time of the fatal injury, cause of the fatal injury who inflicted the fatal injuries. There are just too many unknowns."

After calling witnesses, made up of family members, neighbors or others who lived with Shawna Gatto, prior to the death of 4-year-old Kendall Chick, the defense rested its case.

Justice William Stokes brought in District Court Judge Geoffrey Rushlau to make a defendant inquiry about Gatto testifying. Rushlau said it is a common procedure elsewhere for the presiding judge to step out during this time to make sure Gatto was informed of her rights. After consulting with counsel, Gatto did say she would not testify.

Justice William Stokes informed the court a verdict reading was scheduled to take place on April 30. He then called for a recess to give both sides time to prepare for closing arguments in the afternoon.

This story will be updated following closing arguments