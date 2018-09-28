PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Students who walked out of class Friday morning say their voices aren't being heard when it comes to proficiency based learning. The Deering High School students say they are concerned about the new grading system recently implemented and how it might impact their college application process.

Proficiency Based Learning uses a grading system of 1 to 4 with 4 being the gold standard. The decision to use it is up to schools on an individual basis.

Principal Gregg Palmer says he supports students who participated in the walkout.

"We're trying to find practices that benefit our students as they move into their post-secondary lives both in terms of college and other post-secondary options," he said.

"I find it hard on especially GPA," said Conrad Nguyen, class of 2020. "Especially since junior year is the year that colleges look forward to the most that they see a sudden drop in your grades, even when you're doing the same amount of effort as you did the previous year."

Deering implemented PBL this school year. As of July, a new Maine law passed allowing schools to offer two different diplomas: one is proficiency based and the other is credit based.

