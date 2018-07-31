SEDGWICK (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The search for a man who allegedly assaulted a family with children in a road rage incident ended with his arrest, but police continue to investigate.

Richard Bubar of Deer Isle was arrested Tuesday, July 31, and is being charged with aggravated assault.

A couple and their two children say they were physically assaulted by Bubar when he was driving a black pick-up truck on Graytown Road in Sedgwick on Sunday, July 29. The family was taken to Blue Hill Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police are still looking for witnesses of the incident. Anyone who saw it is asked to call the Maine State Police at (207) 974-9208.

Bubar was taken to Hancock County Jail, and his case has been submitted to the District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

