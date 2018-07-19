SCARBOROUGH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A mysterious creature washed ashore at Higgins Beach Thursday morning in an advanced state of decomposition.

Scarborough Animal Control Officer Chris Creps said the bad shape of the carcass made it hard to identify the large creature that was estimated to weigh 500 to 600 lbs, 15 feet long and 4 feet wide.

Courtesy Amy Cesar

Experts from Marine Mammals of Maine said the carcass was that of some species of shark and not a whale, as some beach-goers had speculated.

The Public Works Department used heavy equipment to remove the shark species and are taking it to a nearby landfill to bury it.

Public Works crews determined the shark had been floating in the water dead for a while.

© NEWS CENTER Maine