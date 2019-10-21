BIDDEFORD, Maine — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is severing ties with a company based in Biddeford that provides residential services to adults with disabilities in the wake of a resident death there in August.

Residential and Community Support Services (RCSS) is based in Biddeford and operates 38 different group homes in southern Maine. On Monday, October 21, DHHS terminated its MaineCare agreement with the company that cares for people with brain injuries and developmental disabilities.

In August a resident died at a facility run by RCSS. DHHS says RCSS staff failed to give critical medication to the resident and failed to summon emergency medical services when the person was having a medical emergency.

In addition to severing the MaineCare agreement, DHHS also terminated RCSS’ separate state contract to provide emergency transitional housing services.

DHHS says RCSS failed to protect the health and safety of the adults it cares for.

“The health and safety of Maine people is our chief concern,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.

DHHS says they are now looking to find alternative homes for the residents still in RCSS' care.

"We will do all we can to help ease the disruption and distress caused to residents and their families as we hold the company accountable,” said Lambrew.

DHHS stopped admissions to RCSS on August 30 and has investigated other allegations related to other RCSS residents, they say.

Police are also investigating the residents death.

DHHS says RCSS has made some improvements since August but failed to correct enough deficiencies.

They are listed as follows from DHHS:

Failure to administer medications to other residents at RCSS facilities, placing their health and safety in jeopardy;

Failure to demonstrate that the company has effective quality management and monitoring system to reasonably assure residents’ health and safety;

Failure to implement effective safeguards to assure that overall health care standards are met;

Ongoing investigatory activity related to the death that has delayed and threatened RCSS’ capacity to identify and implement essential reforms.

Four residents have already been moved to new housing, but DHHS says 65 adults still remain in RCSS' care. DHHS says they will continue to pay for their services and expect that all 65 of the adults will be in new housing in the next month.

