*UPDATE* 8/21 3:40 p.m. – State police identified the man found dead inside his Presque Isle home Sunday as 35-year-old Lee Theriault, the spokesperson for Maine's Dept. of Public Safety said.

The death is no longer considered by investigators to be suspicious.

A cause of death was yet to be determined pending results from an autopsy, which was conducted Tuesday, and a toxicology report.

Police said Theriault lived alone at the house located on Washburn Road.

PRESQUE ISLE (NEWS CENTER Maine) — State Police are investigating the death of a man in Presque Isle as they work to identify who he was and they are asking for the public's help.

Police were called to a home at 11 Washburn Road on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 19, where they found the dead man and called Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit for assistance.

Police say detectives are collecting evidence from the home and plan to remove the dead body sometime on Monday.

The body will be taken to the Medical Examiner's office in Augusta for an autopsy.

Anyone with information about what may have happened at 11 Washburn Road is asked to contact State Police in Houlton at (207) 532-5400 or visit the Presque Isle Police Department.

