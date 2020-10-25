Death in Old Town ruled a homicide

Maine state police say officers responded to a reported shooting on Brunswick Street in Old Town and discovered Derek Blyth, 42, deceased.

OLD TOWN, Maine — The death of a 42-year-old man in Old Town has been ruled a homicide.

According to Maine State Police, Derek Blyth was shot to death in an apartment located at 345 Brunswick Street in Old Town. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Maine State Police said the shooter has been identified and has been interviewed. Their investigation will continue to determine the circumstances that lead to the shooting. At this time, no charges have been filed. No further updates are expected.

State police said responding officers and EMS discovered Blyth dead inside the home. Following that discovery, members of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit responded.

Members of the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team were at the scene until the early morning hours and returned on Sunday to continue their work of processing the scene.

The Maine State Police Department said it believes this is an isolated incident with no ongoing public safety concerns.