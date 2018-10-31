AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) – The Maine Secretary of State's office issued a reminder for voters who wish to use absentee ballots that the last day to request one is Thursday, November 1.

The ballots are for the General and Referendum Elections.

Below is a message from the Maine Secretary of State's office:

Any registered Maine voter may choose to vote absentee, either via mail or in person at their town hall prior to Election Day. Voters do not need to provide a reason to vote absentee. Voters can request an absentee ballot by completing and submitting their request form online at www.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl Alternatively, the form can be printed out and mailed or hand-delivered to the municipal clerk. Absentee ballots can also be requested by phone or in person at the clerk’s office.

The November 2018 ballot will include one citizens’ initiative question and four bond issues. Additionally, Maine voters will elect one of Maine’s two United States Senators, Maine’s Governor, two Representatives to Congress, members of the Maine Legislature, and certain county officers. More information is available on the Upcoming Elections page of the Department of the Secretary of State website.

The online absentee ballot request service provides an email notification with a confirmation number. When the request is processed and accepted by the municipal clerk, the voter will be sent an additional notification and the ballot will arrive by mail. All Maine municipalities are required to accept electronic requests for absentee ballots.

All ballots must be returned to the clerk no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day to be cast, so voters are advised to account for mail delivery delays. In-person absentee voting is available through Thursday, Nov. 1. After Thursday, any voter who has not yet requested an absentee ballot would only be able to vote on Election Day, Nov. 6, unless they submit a qualifying special circumstances application to the clerk.

If you have questions about the absentee voting process, visit the Absentee Voting page or call the Division of Elections at 624-7650.

