OLD ORCHARD BEACH (NEWS CENTER Maine) --

Hundreds of dead fish are washing up on Old Orchard beach and it's become a recurring problem.

The unusual phenomenon is coinciding with Labor Day weekend when huge crowds of tourists are trying to relax at the beach for the holiday.

“Hopefully someone will be here to start cleaning up and figure out what’s going on,” said Meghan Duffy, in town from Bangor.

Many visitors were concerned the fish had returned for yet another tide cycle.

Old Orchard public safety officials told NEWS CENTER Maine the fish do not pose a health risk.

This is a different response than the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency gave after hundreds of seals died in Maine and other New England state waters over the summer.

NOAA had asked anyone who sees a dead seal on the beach to keep themselves and their pets away from the carcasses.

While there so far been no such warning for Old Orchard’s fish, a number of beach-goers, many of them parents, were concerned and felt officials should have communicated with visitors about the problem.

Around noon on Saturday, many families began moving from the south side of the Old Orchard Beach pier as hundreds and hundreds of silver, foot-long fish with their mouths agape came ashore, some bringing a strong smell.

The Associated Press has reported Maine’s Department of Marine Resources as saying the fish, likely pogies, either died after being preyed upon by another fish during a feeding frenzy or were left behind by a commercial fishing operator.

An exact cause had yet to be pinpointed Saturday.

For those headed to Old Orchard Beach on Sunday, there may be fewer fish carcasses to deal with.

Old Orchard’s Public Works Department plans to clean up the fish early Sunday morning.

© 2018 WCSH-TV