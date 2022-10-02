x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

DC police deploying civil disturbance units one week ahead of State of the Union

Police are preparing for possible trucker convoys heading to the District ahead of Biden's State of the Union on March 1.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department will deploy its civil disturbance units from Feb. 23 to March 1, responding in part to possible trucker convoys like one currently blockading a major U.S.-Canada border crossing.

Homeland Security officials have not dismissed the possibility of a convoy coming to Washington, even though one failed to materialize at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

Anti-vaccine and anti-mandate protests in Canada have been happening for nearly three weeks now. Ottawa Police have made at least three arrests Thursday evening.

D.C. police officers received a notice Wednesday about the deployment schedule, according to two MPD officials familiar with the plan.

RELATED: Bring your recyclables to WUSA9's #EnvironmentMatters Recycling Day on Feb. 26

The deployment will last through the lead-up to President Biden's State of the Union Address on March 1.

WATCH NEXT: Anti-vax trucker convoy in US more 'aspirational' than reality — for now

The Department of Homeland Security was monitoring potential plans for a trucker protest during Super Bowl weekend.

RELATED: Truckers hold their ground in Ottawa despite threats of crackdown

RELATED: Police chief of Ottawa steps down amid 'Freedom Convoy' protests

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

#LoveTeaching2022 | Andrea Philbrick-Cooper, Special Education Teacher, SeDoMoCha Elementary School