This fall, a Maine hero will be honored permanently.

On October 7, the town of Norridgewock will announce the dedication of the Corporal Eugene Cole Memorial Bridge.

Cole was shot and killed in the line of duty in April.

The date would have been Cpl. Cole's 62nd birthday.

Governor LePage approved the dedication of the bridge, which crosses the Kennebec river earlier this year.

