Dark River Rising keeps southern rock alive in southern Maine.

Fueled by the decay of many rock bands, a new band appears.

Certain players bend the strings of their guitars in ways that shape new colors. There is only one Keef, and no one can do what Jimmy or Jimi did, they just had that feel. The fingers on the strings bending chords into submission, forcing it through the channels of a Marshall stack. You could say that Tony D’Agostino is one of these players. Formerly of Son God’s in Exile, and Iron City Preachers and too many other rock’n’ roll bands to mention, you can tell it’s Tony as he turns the screws on the melody line.

Tony’s new crew, is made up of scattered remnants of groups long since faded into the shadows at Geno’s bar stools; Twisted Roots, Mercy, Fifth Freedom and bands mentioned before, have gathered around this new idea, Dark River Rising. They launch a new brand this October and are doing everything they can to keep southern rock alive in Maine. From dirty T-shirts to thumping skins, they are putting Lynard back on the bar stool where he belongs, sitting right next to Uncle Tupelo.

But don’t take my word for it.

Dark River Rising is playing at Whiskey Barrel in New Hampshire on September 9 and will shake it all down at Portland House of Music on September 26.

