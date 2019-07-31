RUMFORD, Maine — Authorities in Oxford County are asking for the public's assistance in locating a fugitive, believed to be in the River Valley area.

Rumford Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday that 37-year-old Anthony Robert Scott is considered dangerous.

He's described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 180 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Neither police nor deputies immediately released details regarding the effort to find Scott, specifically about why exactly he's wanted as a fugitive.

Do not attempt to apprehend Scott if you spot him, police advised in their post. Instead, notify county dispatch immediately at 207-743-9554.

Reports can remain anonymous, police said.