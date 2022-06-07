Damon's hosts bottle drive to benefit the Challenger Learning Center

Damon's Redemption in Bangor is accepting donations from bottle refunds for the Challenger Learning Center and adding an additional 20 percent.

BANGOR, Maine — Going to space isn’t cheap, so sometimes a good bottle drive can help with the costs.

For the entire month of July, Bangor's Challenger Learning Center is teaming up with Damon’s Beverage and Redemption in Bangor to raise money for its space education programs.

“It is the first time we have ever done this, and we were really looking for a fun, unique summer fundraiser... this seemed like the perfect place at the perfect time to try this out," Kirsten Hibbard from the Challenger Learning Center said.

Anyone returning bottles can donate their refund to the Challenger Center, and Damon’s will offer an additional donation as a bonus.

“We are going to donate and match 20 percent. It’s a fantastic system that has worked well for a long time," General Manager at Damon's Beverage Dave Makson said.

As a non-profit, the Challenger Center relies on fundraisers like this to offer summer and after school programs.

On July 14, folks from the Challenger Learning Center will be at Damon’s redemption, sorting bottle returns and accepting donations.