PITTSFIELD (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Two people are injured after a Customs and Border Protection plane crashed close to the Pittsfield Municipal Airport late Wednesday night on its way to Bangor.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 22.

Officials say the pilot ran into some trouble in the air, and tried to land at the Pittsfield airport, but was unable to make it, crashing instead right on the tree line, 50 yards from the Sebastacook River.

The pilot and passenger, both men, have been transported to the hospital. According to state police, both were conscious and walked away from the crash by the time they arrived on the scene.

The men were rescued by boat, because the crash site is not accessible by car, only by boat and ATV.

The Federal Aviation Administration will arrive at the scene, and local officials are still on the scene until those investigators arrive.

Officials tell NEWS CENTER Maine they're planning a press conference to release more information about the crash later Thursday morning.

NEWS CENTER Maine will be on the scene all morning bringing you the latest updates.

