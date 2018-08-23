PITTSFIELD (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A pilot and passenger walked away from a Customs and Border Protection plane after it crashed close to the Pittsfield Municipal Airport late Wednesday night.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection plane crashed Wednesday night, Aug. 22, in the woods along the Sebasticook River in Burnham as it tried to make an emergency landing at the Pittsfield Airport.

The single-engine Cessna 206 was on its way to Bangor when it crashed just before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 22.

A customs agent told NEWS CENTER Maine the plane was running operations Wednesday night but would not comment further on what that entailed. The plane was heading to Bangor but customs agents would not say where the aircraft took off from.

Officials with Customs and Border Patrol say engine failure brought the plane down that was carrying the two men.

The pilot tried to land at the Pittsfield airport but was unable to make it, crashing instead into the tree line, about 50 yards from the Sebasticook River.

One of the men was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the other, miraculously, has been walking around the scene of the crash with no apparent injuries.

When State Police arrived, they both men were conscious and walked around.

The men were rescued by boat, because the crash site is not accessible by car.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash and officials from National Transportation Safety Board are heading to the Pittsfield airport, expected to arrive sometime Thursday.

NEWS CENTER Maine will be on the scene all day bringing you the latest updates.

Statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection:

“On August 22, 2018, shortly before midnight, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations C-206 crew conducting border security operations, experienced a suspected engine failure and reported an emergency off-field landing near Pittsfield Municipal Airport in Pittsfield, Maine."

© NEWS CENTER Maine