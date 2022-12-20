x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Oxford County teen missing since Dec. 9 safely located

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office said the boy's father came to them Tuesday morning and reported that his son was missing.
Credit: NCM
FILE

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — The Oxford County Sheriff's Office was working to locate a 16-year-old who was last seen on the night of Dec. 9.

In a release, the sheriff's office said Aaron Warner came to them the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 20, and reported that his son was missing.

Officials said the teen has a history of running away from home and was last seen in front of 50 Main Street in West Paris.

On Tuesday around 3:38 p.m., deputies sent an updated release that the teen had been located in West Paris and his parents were notified.

For the latest breaking news and weather alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More NEWS CENTER Maine Stories

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

South Portland to decide whether to ban sales of flavored tobacco

Before You Leave, Check This Out