Oxford County teen missing since Dec. 9 safely located

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — The Oxford County Sheriff's Office was working to locate a 16-year-old who was last seen on the night of Dec. 9.

In a release, the sheriff's office said Aaron Warner came to them the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 20, and reported that his son was missing.

Officials said the teen has a history of running away from home and was last seen in front of 50 Main Street in West Paris.

On Tuesday around 3:38 p.m., deputies sent an updated release that the teen had been located in West Paris and his parents were notified.