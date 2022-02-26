Cumberland home a total loss after a fire started, spread from the garage Saturday afternoon

According to Cumberland's Fire Chief Daniel Small, there were no injuries. One person was inside the Tuttle Road home when the fire started.

No one was injured after a fire broke out at a home on Tuttle Road in Cumberland Saturday afternoon, Cumberland’s Fire Chief Daniel Small confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine.

Small said a neighbor saw the fire in the garage and was able to alert the one person inside the home at the time. The individual was able to leave before the fire spread any further.

Crews from Yarmouth, North Yarmouth, Falmouth, and Gray assisted the Cumberland Fire Department during Saturday's call. Chief Smal added crews first arrived on the scene around 1:30.

As of 3:20 p.m., Tuttle road between Harris Road and Middle Road in Cumberland is closed. It's expected to remain closed for a couple of hours while crews work to put out the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the circumstances that may have caused the fire.