(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Cumberland Farms across the state of Maine are holding a one-day fundraiser for Corporal Eugene Cole, the Somerset County Deputy who was shot and killed in April.

On Friday, May 18 starting at 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. 10 cents from every hot and iced coffee and Chill Zone beverage will be donated to the Corporal Eugene Cole Memorial Fund.

There are 43 Cumberland Farms in Maine and all are participating in the the fundraiser.

Corporal Eugene Cole was shot and killed in Norridgewock on Wednesday morning between the hours of 1 and 2 a.m.

Cole was Maine's first police officer shot and killed in the line of duty in nearly 30 years.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Corporal Eugene Cole Memorial Fund, c/o Bangor Savings Bank, 113 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, ME 04976.

