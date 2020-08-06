CUMBERLAND COUNTY, MAINE, Maine — Deputy Al Winslow - formerly with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office - has died.

Deputy Winslow was diagnosed with rare brain cancer in October of 2018.

In an Instagram post, the Cumberland County Sheriff's office said Winslow's son graduated from Edward Little High School over the weekend. Deputies and officers from Cumberland County and the Auburn Police Department attended on Winslow's behalf. They later went to the hospital to visit Deputy Winslow who was unconscious, but they said they were sure he felt their presence.

According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Winslow served with the United States Marine Corps, Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, Rumford Police Department, Mechanic Falls Police Department, Auburn Police Department, and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Winslow was with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office for 18 years until his retirement on July 3, 2019. He retired due to his illness.

Here is the recording of his final sign off from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office from July 2019.

