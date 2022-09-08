Culvert failure shuts down road in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine — According to a Facebook post by the City of Ellsworth on Tuesday, a culvert failure has caused Shore Road to close for the next day or two.
The post states that Shore Road will be closed to traffic at the Pond Avenue and Forrest Avenue intersections. Public works crews are working to replace the failed culvert.
Shore Road runs along the backside of Ellsworth Elementary Middle School.
