WEARE, N.H. —

An officer in New Hampshire has been shot while responding to a barricade in which residents were urged to shelter in place, according to our media partners at NECN.

The Weare Police Department said Thursday morning that officers are responding to a "critical incident" in town. Authorities said the subject is barricaded in the 200 blocks of Buckley Road.

It is anticipated the road will be closed for most of the morning hours, state police said. New Hampshire State Police and Weare PD are on scene as well as other local agencies.

The wounded officer is recovering after being shot in the arm and is expected to be okay, according to police. Weare police said the officer is "stable and in good spirits." He is scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday.

Details on what led up to the barricade were not immediately clear.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.