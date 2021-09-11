Crews working to put out fire at Village Trading Post in Minot

Officials say firefighters have been working since 9 a.m. to put out the fire.

MINOT, Maine — Firefighters from around the state are working to put out a fire that engulfed the Village Trading Post in Minot Saturday morning.

According to the Mechanic Falls Police Department, the fire started around 9 a.m., and as of 1:27 p.m., it is still not under control. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office told NEWS CENTER Maine that nine fire departments are currently working to put out the fire.

Officials confirm that the store was open for business when the fire started.

Officials are not releasing any additional information at this time, but we will update this article as more information becomes available.

If you would like to help in any way, Whitney King-Buker, of Minot, has organized a fundraiser benefiting the people affected by the fire today. Click here for the link if you are interested in helping.