ORONO, Maine — Crews have been hard at work this morning at the UMaine Orono Campus repairing the Manahey Dome that collapsed for the third time in two years.

The dome came down over the weekend and school officials believe it was caused by last weeks heavy rain and snow storm.

A large rip was created on the side of the structure when ice chunks began sliding down. The Mahaney Dome is used by the athletics department for sports practices. The University’s softball team was inside at the time it collapsed, but everyone inside made it out safely.

"It looked like there was a bunch of ice chunks mixed with water that came sliding off the edge, and basically caught it and tour a 24-foot rip across the side of the dome," said Eric Stoup, Facilities Manager.

Stoup says the heavy sleet was more than they expected.

The dome is expected to be repaired and back up by Monday evening and ready for practices Wednesday.