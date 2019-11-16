MOUNT DESERT, Maine — The United States Coast Guard is searching for two people off the coast of Mount Desert Island on Saturday.

According to a Tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard North East, the Coast Guard is searching for Charlotte Kirby and Nathanial Davis who were on a 40 foot sail boat 20 miles south of Mount Desert Island.

Crews from Station Southwest Harbor, Air Station Cape Cod, and the Coast Guard in Canada are assisting in the search.

According to the Coast Guard, Air Station Cape Cod sent a helicopter, the Coast Guard in Canada sent a Fix-Wing and Station Southwest Harbor sent a 47 foot vessel.

Anyone with information is asked to call (617) 223-8555.

