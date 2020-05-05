NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — New Gloucester 3rd Alarm Forest Fire Task Force, Maine Forest Rangers, and helicopters responded to a large wild land fire in the area of Route 231 and Intervale Rd.

Ray Smith, retired Freeport Deputy Police Chief, tells NEWS CENTER Maine helicopters are performing water drops over the wooded area and that the fire was quickly knocked down. Windham dispatch says and water drops are continuing to dampen hot spots and crews are now cleaning up the scene.

Intervale Rd. was closed for a time so firetrucks could respond to the scene, but the road has been reopened.

This story will be updated.

NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Ryan Breton explains why April and May are considered the peak of Maine's brush fire season:

